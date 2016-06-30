2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year Jurors Announced

Andrew Leopold



Aurelia Mbokazi



Bernard Hellberg Jr



Bernard Hellberg Sr



Bobby Cheetham



Charleen Clarke



Colin Windell



Egmont Sippel



Gerrie Smit



Hannes Visser



Janine-Lee van der Post



Jason Woosey



Justus Visagie



Lerato Matebese



Liana Reiners



Lindani Buthelezi



Lindsay Vine-Smyth



Mark Smyth



Marnus Hattingh



Michele Lupini



Ray Leathern



Reuben van Niekerk



Roger McCleery



Rubin van Niekerk



Sean Nurse



Stuart Johnston



Waldo van der Waal



Wynter Murdoch



Anica Krüger



Daniel Calbacho



Derek Watts



Dirk Gallowitz



Francisco Nwamba



Francois Oosthuizen



Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger



Johann van Tonder



Michelle York



Sergio Davids



All candidates must be members in good standing with the SAGMJ



A Full Members must have completed a minimum of two years of Jury training



A Jury member must be active in the motoring industry for a minimum of five years



A Jury member must be an industry-recognised journalist who has participated in the industry by attending manufacturer launch events, and/or by driving test vehicles during the eligibility period



Not more than two individual Full Members from the same publication may serve on the Jury



At its Annual General Meeting, held on 29 June 2016, the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) announced the Jury and Trainee Jury members for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year.Following a vote by the Full membership of the SAGMJ, the following members of the Guild have been nominated and vetted as the Jury and Trainees for the 2017 competition, and have confirmed their participation:The eligibility period for vehicle ranges that may be considered for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year competition closes at midnight on 31 August 2016. Following this, Full members of the SAGMJ will have the opportunity to cast their vote to determine which of these vehicle ranges will be the competition’s semi-finalists, after which the Jury will cast their vote on the semi-finalists in order to determine the finalists for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year competition.The finalist announcement is scheduled for 27 September 2016, and on 1 and 2 February 2017 the Jury will put the finalists through stringent testing.The 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year will be announced at a black tie event on 15 March 2017.The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists is the custodian of the South African Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Hollard Insurance supplies support sponsorship and MAPO Software Solutions supplies the electronic voting mechanisms.ENDS