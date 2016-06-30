2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year Jurors Announced
30 June 2016
2017 WESBANK SOUTH AFRICAN CAR OF THE YEAR JURORS ANNOUNCED
Johannesburg, South Africa:
At its Annual General Meeting, held on 29 June 2016, the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) announced the Jury and Trainee Jury members for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year.
Following a vote by the Full membership of the SAGMJ, the following members of the Guild have been nominated and vetted as the Jury and Trainees for the 2017 competition, and have confirmed their participation:
2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year Jurors
2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year Trainee Jurors Anica Krüger
- Andrew Leopold
- Aurelia Mbokazi
- Bernard Hellberg Jr
- Bernard Hellberg Sr
- Bobby Cheetham
- Charleen Clarke
- Colin Windell
- Egmont Sippel
- Gerrie Smit
- Hannes Visser
- Janine-Lee van der Post
- Jason Woosey
- Justus Visagie
- Lerato Matebese
- Liana Reiners
- Lindani Buthelezi
- Lindsay Vine-Smyth
- Mark Smyth
- Marnus Hattingh
- Michele Lupini
- Ray Leathern
- Reuben van Niekerk
- Roger McCleery
- Rubin van Niekerk
- Sean Nurse
- Stuart Johnston
- Waldo van der Waal
- Wynter Murdoch
Daniel Calbacho
Derek Watts
Dirk Gallowitz
Francisco Nwamba
Francois Oosthuizen
Jeanette Kok-Kritzinger
Johann van Tonder
Michelle York
Sergio Davids
The criteria for Jury eligibility includes:
- All candidates must be members in good standing with the SAGMJ
- A Full Members must have completed a minimum of two years of Jury training
- A Jury member must be active in the motoring industry for a minimum of five years
- A Jury member must be an industry-recognised journalist who has participated in the industry by attending manufacturer launch events, and/or by driving test vehicles during the eligibility period
- Not more than two individual Full Members from the same publication may serve on the Jury
The eligibility period for vehicle ranges that may be considered for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year competition closes at midnight on 31 August 2016. Following this, Full members of the SAGMJ will have the opportunity to cast their vote to determine which of these vehicle ranges will be the competition’s semi-finalists, after which the Jury will cast their vote on the semi-finalists in order to determine the finalists for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year competition.
The finalist announcement is scheduled for 27 September 2016, and on 1 and 2 February 2017 the Jury will put the finalists through stringent testing.
The 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year will be announced at a black tie event on 15 March 2017.
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists is the custodian of the South African Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Hollard Insurance supplies support sponsorship and MAPO Software Solutions supplies the electronic voting mechanisms.
