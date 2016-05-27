GWM Ltd China grants distribution rights to Haval Motors SA

27 May 2016Great Wall Motor Company Limited of China is very pleased to announce that it will directly enter the South African motor vehicle market by granting distribution rights to Haval Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Wall Motor Company Ltd, China.This strategic decision is confirmation of the importance attached to the long-term future of the GWM brand in the region and is a very positive factor in ensuring the sustainability of the GWM brand. The previous distributor, Great Wall Motors SA (Pty) Ltd. commenced distribution of GWM vehicles in 2007 and has successfully established a strong national dealer network of over 60 dealerships and sold over 50,000 vehicles into the South African market over that period.It is the intention of the new distributor to continue to maintain and grow GWM’s position as the most successful Chinese brand in Southern Africa. “The South African market plays an important part in our International Expansion Strategy and going forward we will continue to distribute vehicles, offer parts and service support as well as administer warranties through the already established dealer network,” says Charles Zhao, Managing Director of Haval Motors SA.In support of its global strategy, the parent company GWM China will introduce their highly successful HAVAL brand into South Africa in the near future through Haval Motors South Africa (Pty) Ltd. HAVAL is a premium range of SUV’s that will be very well suited to the South African motoring public’s needs, and will offer a fantastic alternative to the established brands in the SUV segment.It is interesting to note that in 2015 GWM China sold 850 000 vehicles globally, thus retaining its position as the Best-selling pick-up for 18 consecutive years and SUV for 13 consecutive years in China, competing against all other brands.GWM will continue with its massive investment in Research & Development, which has resulted in the sales success illustrated by the huge sales achieved by GWM in China and is a reward for the 1.5 billion USD investment spent over the last few years on Research & Development. GWM will continue with its international strategy, strengthening its international technical cooperation and prepare for the establishment of overseas Research & Development centres.GWM has signed strategic cooperation agreements with many well-known international companies and will continue to cooperate with such companies utilizing their strong resources and experience.