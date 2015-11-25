Updated and Corrected Version: It’s Sippel, Bow and Foster for Toyota Financial Services 2015 Motoring Journalist of the Year Awards

Please note that there was an unfortunate error in the previous Press Release on the MJOY awards.Dave Scott won the Hino Commercial Vehicle award and Gavin Myers won the Road Safety Feature of the Year. We apologise for this error and inconvenience it might have caused.Below is the correct and updated PRESS RELEASE.25 November 2015For Immediate ReleaseThe South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) celebrated the largest Motoring Journalist of the Year competition to date, with a gala function held on 23 November at the Balalaika Hotel in Sandton, Gauteng. The Awards were made possible by long-serving sponsor Toyota Financial Services.Top honours at the event went to writer Egmont Sippel, who counts this victory as his eighth, while Marc Bow was recognised as the Photographer of the Year. Also taking top honours was Gavin Foster, who was crowned the Motorcycle Journalist of the Year. Foster is the first winner in this newly created category, which was made possible by support from Cayenne World and Liqui Moli.Says Bernard Hellberg Jnr, Chairman of the SAGMJ: “It is the largest number of entries we have received to date, with a high number of first time entrants. Judging by the number of entries that have scored above the required 75%, this competition has also seen a significant jump in the overall quality of entries.”The Toyota Financial Services SAGMJ Motoring Journalist of the Year Awards celebrate excellence in a wide range of automotive related fields, including motoring, motorsport, motorcycling, industry news, the environment and road safety. The SAGMJ also recognises the lifetime achievement of industry veterans and individuals who serve the industry selflessly.“When we first considered this opportunity several years ago, we were attracted to the idea of rewarding excellence – not only of new vehicle reporting, but of journalism throughout the auto industry and the life cycle of vehicles. We are very proud of our association with the Guild and would like to congratulate Egmont, Marc, Gavin and all the category winners for their exceptional work,” says Derek Leach, Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Toyota Financial Services South Africa.In review of the various category awards, it is clear that all three overall prize winners were recognised not only for their excellence, but also their scope of work. Sippel entered work in 8 categories, won four and was highly commended in another. Bow won the motorsport photography category, but were recognised for his photos that documented a wide swathe of the auto industry and Foster impressed judges with his in-depth reporting on industry matters as well as on motorcycling and automotive history.All three winners received a substantial cash prize and a trophy, while other winners bag between R2 500 and R5 000.No less than 24 industry and specialist judges evaluated the 25 categories, with each category being judged independently by at least three judges, but by as many as six judges in some categories. Entries had to score over 75% to be eligible for a category win, with the second best entry being honoured as runner-up and other high-scoring entries receiving commendations.Apart from the categories that received no entries, the judges did not award prizes in categories where the entries did not score above the 75% threshold. That also meant that no prize was awarded in the Bridgestone Steve Dlamini Award for Excellence in Motoring Journalism for rookie motoring journalists below the age of 26 years.Some of the newly created motorcycling categories also did not see significant entries, but judges and participants welcomes the creation of special categories for writers and photographers who prefer two wheels over four. These categories were made possible with the help of Cayenne World and Liqui Moli, who supported the creation of broadcast, print and photographic motorcycle categories. In recognising this support, the overall award in the motorcycle category hails the Cayenne World / Liqui Moli Motorcycle Journalist of the Year Award.The SAGMJ and Toyota Financial Services also recognised Robin Emslie for his lifelong support of and contribution to the Guild. Emslie is a fellow in the Guild, has been an active member and past chairman and was instrumental in recent efforts to bolster Guild management structures.Also receiving special recognition was medical support specialist and logistics guru Philip Hull of Community Medical Services. Hull is a well known sight at vehicle launches and guild events and he and his team at CMS annually help stranded motorists and accident victims along the dangerous Van Reenen’s pass during peak holiday times, without financial support. Hull received the SAGMJ Chairman’s Award for Service to Motoring Journalism.Other special categories were the Bridgestone Environmental Feature of the Year, which was won by Ferdi de Vos, the Motorpress Carly Norval Photograph of the Year, which was won past Photographer of the Year winner Seagram Pearce and the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) Business, Industry and Technology Journalist of the Year, in which Mark Smyth took the win.In other special awards Gavin Myers won the Road Safety Feature of the Year and Dave Scott was honoured as the Hino Commercial Vehicle Journalist of the Year. Bernard Hellberg Sr received the award as Photojournalist of the Year and Bernard Hellberg Jnr was voted as Editor of the Year.: Ray Leathern: Charleen Clarke: Mark Smyth, Mike Monk, Ferdi de Vos, Egmont Sippel: Ferdi de Vos: Egmont Sippel: Ray Leathern, Jesse Adams, Mark Smyth, Sean Nurse, James Siddall, Roger Houghton: Egmont Sippel: Ray LeathernNo entries received in this category achieved the minimum %No entries received in this category achieved the minimum %: Egmont Sippel: Gavin Foster: Clive Strugnell, Waldo van der Waal, Mike Monk: Egmont Sippel: Ferdi de Vos: Egmont Sippel: Hannes Visser: Neels Rabe; Patrick Vermaak; Nick van der Meulen: Gavin Foster: Hein Eksteen: Charleen ClarkeNo entries received in this categoryNo entries received in this categoryNo entries received in this categoryNo entries received In this category: Seagram Pearce: Marc BowNo entries received in this category achieved the minimum %: Bernard Hellberg SrFerdi de VosGavin MyersMark SmythDave ScottSeagram PearceNo entries met the criteria for this prestigious award.Bernard Hellberg JrPhilip HullRobin EmslieGavin FosterMarc BowEgmont Sippel