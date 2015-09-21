Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Semi-finalists
21 September 2015
Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Semi-finalists
Johannesburg – Following a vote by the full membership of the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ), on new vehicles introduced to market within the 2016 Car of the Year (COTY) eligibility period, the SAGMJ is proud to announce the semi-finalist contenders for the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition (in alphabetical order):
- AUDI TT COUPE
- BMW i3
- CITROEN C4 CACTUS
- FORD FUSION
- HONDA HR-V
- JAGUAR XE
- KIA GRAND SEDONA
- KIA SORENTO
- KIA SOUL
- LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT
- MAZDA 2 HATCH
- MERCEDES-BENZ GLE COUPE
- NISSAN X-TRAIL
- OPEL ADAM
- OPEL CORSA
- PEUGEOT 308
- RENAULT CAPTUR
- SUZUKI CIAZ
- VOLKSWAGEN GOLF SV
- VOLVO XC90
Voting for the finalist vehicle ranges that will compete in the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition has already been concluded by the 2016 COTY Jury, and will be announced on 30 September 2015 in Johannesburg.
With the sole aim of rewarding automotive excellence, the 2016 COTY Jury will put the finalists through structured testing procedures in early February 2016, before scoring each finalist against its direct class competitors on aspects that include:
- Value for Money
- Safety & Technology
- Performance
- Overall Excellence
- Interior Design & Practicality
- Handling & Dynamics
- Exterior Aesthetics and
- Efficiency
The 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year will be announced at a black tie event on 8 March 2016.
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists has run the SA Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Motul and Hollard Insurance supply support sponsorship.
