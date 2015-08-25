Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Jury Training Programme

information supplied by: SAGMJ - Admin - Adell

Enquiries

Johannesburg, South Africa – The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) is proud to announce the revitalisation of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year (COTY). Part of the long-term success of the COTY competition, is it's ability to retain reviewing talent, and to nurture new Jurors for future competitions.The following Full and Probationary members of the Guild have been selected for the Jury Training Programme in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules:1. Adam Ford2. Anica Krüger3. Carl Kritzinger4. Daniel Calbacho5. Dirk Gallowitz6. Francisco Nwamba7. Francois Oosthuizen8. Johann van Tonder9. Lorenzio Bonani10. Sean NurseThe SA Guild of Motoring Journalists is the custodian of the SA Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Hollard Insurance and Motul supply support sponsorship.ENDSBernard Hellberg JrChairman: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)Chairman: SAGMJ Car of the Yearbernard@tcbmedia.co.za082 350 2857Adell de VosGeneral Manager: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)021 855 1517sagmj@iafrica.com