Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Jury Training Programme
information supplied by: SAGMJ - Admin - Adell
25 August 2015
PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release
Johannesburg, South Africa – The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) is proud to announce the revitalisation of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year (COTY) Jury Training programme
. Part of the long-term success of the COTY competition, is it's ability to retain reviewing talent, and to nurture new Jurors for future competitions.
The following Full and Probationary members of the Guild have been selected for the Jury Training Programme in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules:
1. Adam Ford
2. Anica Krüger
3. Carl Kritzinger
4. Daniel Calbacho
5. Dirk Gallowitz
6. Francisco Nwamba
7. Francois Oosthuizen
8. Johann van Tonder
9. Lorenzio Bonani
10. Sean Nurse
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists is the custodian of the SA Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Hollard Insurance and Motul supply support sponsorship.
ENDS
Enquiries
:
Bernard Hellberg Jr
Chairman: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)
Chairman: SAGMJ Car of the Year
bernard@tcbmedia.co.za
082 350 2857
Adell de Vos
General Manager: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)
021 855 1517
sagmj@iafrica.com