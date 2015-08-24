Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Jury
24 August 2015
Johannesburg, South Africa: Following a vote by the Full membership of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ), the following members of the Guild have been nominated and vetted in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules as the Jury for the 2016 competition, and have confirmed their participation:
1. Andrew Leopold
2. Aurelia Mbokazi
3. Bernard Hellberg Jr
4. Bernard Hellberg Sr
5. Bobby Cheetham
6. Charleen Clarke
7. Egmont Sippel
8. Gerrie Smit
9. Gerry Gericke
10. James Siddall
11. Janine-Lee van der Post
12. Jason Woosey
13. Justus Visagie
14. Lerato Matebese
15. Liana Reiners
16. Lindani Buthelezi
17. Lindsay Vine-Smyth
18. Malcolm Kinsey
19. Mark Smyth
20. Marnus Hattingh
21. Michele Lupini
22. Ray Leathern
23. Reuben van Niekerk
24. Roger McCleery
25. Rubin van Niekerk
26. Stuart Johnston
27. Wynter Murdoch
The eligibility period for vehicle ranges that may be considered for the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition closes at midnight on 31 August 2015. Following this, in early September, all Full members of the SAGMJ will have the opportunity to cast their vote to determine which of these vehicle ranges will be the competition’s semi-finalists.
In the third week of September 2015, the Jury will cast their vote on the semi-finalists in order to determine the finalists for the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition. The finalist announcement is scheduled for 30 September 2015.
Following an extensive review of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules, the Jury will follow new scoring guidelines when they put the finalists through stringent testing in February 2016. Each finalist vehicle range will be scored against its direct class competitors on the following eight key categories:
• Exterior Aesthetics
• Interior Design & Practicality
• Safety & Technology
• Handling & Dynamics
• Performance
• Efficiency
• Value for Money
• Overall Excellence
The 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year will be announced at a black tie event on 8 March 2016.
The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists is the custodian of the SA Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Hollard Insurance and Motul supply support sponsorship.
Enquiries:
Bernard Hellberg Jr
Chairman: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)
Chairman: SAGMJ Car of the Year
bernard@tcbmedia.co.za
082 350 2857
Adell de Vos
General Manager: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)
021 855 1517
sagmj@iafrica.com