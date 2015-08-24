Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Jury

Johannesburg, South Africa: Following a vote by the Full membership of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ), the following members of the Guild have been nominated and vetted in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules as the Jury for the 2016 competition, and have confirmed their participation:1. Andrew Leopold2. Aurelia Mbokazi3. Bernard Hellberg Jr4. Bernard Hellberg Sr5. Bobby Cheetham6. Charleen Clarke7. Egmont Sippel8. Gerrie Smit9. Gerry Gericke10. James Siddall11. Janine-Lee van der Post12. Jason Woosey13. Justus Visagie14. Lerato Matebese15. Liana Reiners16. Lindani Buthelezi17. Lindsay Vine-Smyth18. Malcolm Kinsey19. Mark Smyth20. Marnus Hattingh21. Michele Lupini22. Ray Leathern23. Reuben van Niekerk24. Roger McCleery25. Rubin van Niekerk26. Stuart Johnston27. Wynter MurdochThe eligibility period for vehicle ranges that may be considered for the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition closes at midnight on 31 August 2015. Following this, in early September, all Full members of the SAGMJ will have the opportunity to cast their vote to determine which of these vehicle ranges will be the competition’s semi-finalists.In the third week of September 2015, the Jury will cast their vote on the semi-finalists in order to determine the finalists for the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition. The finalist announcement is scheduled for 30 September 2015.Following an extensive review of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules, the Jury will follow new scoring guidelines when they put the finalists through stringent testing in February 2016. Each finalist vehicle range will be scored against its direct class competitors on the following eight key categories:• Exterior Aesthetics• Interior Design & Practicality• Safety & Technology• Handling & Dynamics• Performance• Efficiency• Value for Money• Overall ExcellenceThe 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year will be announced at a black tie event on 8 March 2016.The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists is the custodian of the SA Car of the Year competition since 1986, with WesBank – one of South Africa’s largest vehicle finance institutions – as its headline sponsor since inception. Hollard Insurance and Motul supply support sponsorship.ENDSBernard Hellberg JrChairman: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)Chairman: SAGMJ Car of the Yearbernard@tcbmedia.co.za082 350 2857Adell de VosGeneral Manager: SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ)021 855 1517sagmj@iafrica.com