Sullwalds Dominate Special Vehicle Championship

information supplied by: Cross Country Commission (Media)

Attachments

Sullwalds Dominate Special Vehicle ChampionshipThe son and father combination of Quintin and Kallie Sullwald, by contrast to recent seasons, were comfortable winners of both the overall and Class A championships in the Special Vehicle category of this year’s Donaldson Cross Country Championship.The Sullwalds went into the final race, the Atlas Copco Gold 450 on the West Rand, with unassailable leads in both the overall and Class A title chases. The pair also earned themselves a place in the record books.The pair had previously won the championships with father Kallie doing the driving, and son Quintin the navigating. This time around the roles were reversed with Kallie winning his first SA championship, with brother Hermann, 20 years ago.There was a somewhat muted finish to the season with none of the top four crews scoring in the final event. The Sullwalds and outgoing champions Evan Hutchison and Danie Stassen (Motorite BAT Viper) both failed to finish, while Gerhard and Hardus du Plessis (Jimco) and Laurence du Plessis and Gielie le Roux (Zarco) sat out the race due to business commitments.That saw the father/son team of Gerhard/Hardus Plessis edge out Hutchison/Stassen and Laurence du Plessis/le Roux in the overall championship. A single point separated Gerhard and Hardus du Plessis and Hutchison and Stassen.The top five in both categories was completed by Class P crews. Swaziland based John Thomson was fifth among the drivers, and KwaZulu-Natal competitor John Thompson fifth among the co-drivers.The top four placings in Class A were slightly different from the overall standings. The Sullwalds completed the double but here Laurence du Plessis and le Roux edged in ahead of Gerhard/Hardus du Plessis and Hutchison/Stassen who were level on points.By contrast to Class A, there was a tight finish to the Class P championship with Maurice Zermatten paying a high price for an overseas business trip. Going into the final race reigning champions John Thomson and Zermatten (Zarco) held a 15 point lead over James Watson/John Thompson in a BAT.Century Racing CR3 crew Colin Matthews and Rodney Burke took the victory ahead of Watson/Thompson and Thomson and Clint McNamara who was deputising for Zermatten. The results saw Thomson win back to back driver titles ahead of Watson, while John Thompson sneaked in ahead of Zermatten to take the co-driver title by four points.The final event win was also profitable for Matthews and Burke. It was their second victory of the season and enabled the pair to jump into third place in both the driver and co-driver championship.Follow the Donaldson Cross Country Championship action on:http://www.facebook.com/pages/Donaldson-Cross-Country-Motor-Racing-Championship/355722134547784https://twitter.com/Donaldsonracing