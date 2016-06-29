25/08 The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) is proud to announce the revitalisation of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year (COTY) Jury Training programme. Part of the long-term success of the COTY competition, is it's ability to retain reviewing talent, and to nurture new Jurors for future competitions. The following Full members of the Guild have been selected for the Jury Training Programme in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules: