2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year Jurors Announced

30/06  At its Annual General Meeting, held on 29 June 2016, the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) announced the Jury and Trainee Jury members for the 2017 WesBank South African Car of the Year.
Volvo XC90 Awarded 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car Of The Year Title
359289 09/03  With a second win for the revered Swedish manufacturer, the Volvo XC90 took top honours at the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car Of The Year announcement at a gala dinner hosted by WesBank, the competition’s headline sponsor, on Tuesday.
The nominees for the 2015 Bridgestone SA / SA Guild of Motoring Journalists “Motor Sportsman of the Year”
359282 28/02  The nominees for the 2015 Bridgestone SA / SA Guild of Motoring Journalists “Motor Sportsman of the Year” award includes many leading lights in the motor sport world, and the vote for the winner was not an easy one.
Updated and Corrected Version: It’s Sippel, Bow and Foster for Toyota Financial Services 2015 Motoring Journalist of the Year Awards
25/11  Please note that there was an unfortunate error in the previous Press Release on the MJOY awards. Dave Scott won the Hino Commercial Vehicle award and Gavin Myers won the Road Safety Feature of the Year. We apologise for this error and inconvenience it might have caused. Below is the correct and updated PRESS RELEASE.
Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Jury Training Programme
25/08  The SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) is proud to announce the revitalisation of the WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year (COTY) Jury Training programme. Part of the long-term success of the COTY competition, is it's ability to retain reviewing talent, and to nurture new Jurors for future competitions. The following Full members of the Guild have been selected for the Jury Training Programme in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules:
Announcement: 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year Jury
24/08  Following a vote by the Full membership of the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ), the following members of the Guild have been nominated and vetted in terms of rule 4 of the 2016 WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year rules as the Jury for the 2016 competition, and have confirmed their participation:
Meet the 2015 COTY sponsors: MOTUL
359011 10/11  The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) is proud to have MOTUL, the international premium specialist lubricants company, as a support sponsor of its WesBank / SAGMJ Car of the Year competition.
SA Automotive Week - More info
30/09  Dramatic developments on the African continent and their impact on South Africa’s automotive sector will be the focus of deliberations at the South African Automotive Week, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, from October 14-16.
Announcement of the new SAGMJ Chairman
358769 22/08  We are pleased to announce the appointment of Roger McCleery as the new Chairman of the SAGMJ........Due to a change in the nature....
The SA Automotive Week - 13 - 17 Oct 2014 - Media Accreditation now open
15/08  Accreditation of media for the SA Automotive Week is now open. For more information please refer to the attached media release as well as an overview of the various workshops offered during the week.
Lucky seven for Sippel, while Louw is 2013’s top lensman.
358721 02/07  The South African Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) last night rewarded its members for outstanding work in the field of motoring journalism at the organisation’s annual Motoring Journalist of the Year awards, held to a capacity audience at the Protea Hotel Balalaika in Sandton. Organised by the SAGMJ and sponsored by Toyota Financial Services South Africa ....
Mercedes-Benz to recognise top talent at MJOY
27/06  Mercedes-Benz South Africa Corporate Affairs has reaffirmed its commitment to recognising and rewarding South Africa’s top motoring journalists through their sponsorship of the prestigious “Editor of the Year” award at the Guild’s annual Motoring Journalist of the Year competition.
Automobile Association reaffirms its support of road safety in motoring journalism
358680 24/06  The Automobile Association of South Africa will again join the SA Guild of Motoring Journalists (SAGMJ) in recognising and rewarding exceptional reporting on road safety at the Guild’s annual Motoring Journalist of the Year awards.

